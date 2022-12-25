MLB Rumors: Red Sox Getting Calls on Chris Sale, 'Willing to Listen and Consider'

Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox reportedly aren't actively shopping Chris Sale, but they are "willing to listen" to the right offer.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the American League East team is "not looking to trade any of their starters but view rotation as an area of depth and are at least willing to listen, and consider" as other teams inquire about Sale's availability.

Any trade would need to be approved by the starting pitcher given his full no-trade clause.

Sale is not scheduled for free agency until 2025, so any team trading for him would get more than just a one-year rental.

It would also be getting a massive injury risk.

The southpaw missed the shortened 2020 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery and then made just nine starts in 2021. That was just the start of concerns, as his 2022 season featured a stress fracture to his right rib cage ahead of Spring Training, a fractured pinky finger he suffered when he was hit by a line drive at Yankee Stadium in July and a broken wrist he suffered in a bicycle accident.

"You couldn't make this up, right?" chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said in August, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "We need to dispatch some people to go find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it."

In all, Sale made just two starts last season.

He was one of the best pitchers in baseball ahead of this run of injuries and has a resume that includes seven All-Star selections and a World Series crown. He finished in the top six of American League Cy Young voting seven years in a row from 2012 to 2018 with the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox.

Sale led the league in strikeouts in 2015 and again in 2017 and sports a career 3.03 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

The 33-year-old will have to prove he isn't past his prime and can stay on the field in 2023, but he would be a high-ceiling trade target for teams looking to make additions to their starting rotations.