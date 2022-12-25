College Football Bowl Picks 2022-23: Odds and Predictions for Every Game

2 of 3

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Bo Nix and Drake Maye will be two of the top names in the Heisman Trophy conversation when next season begins.

Nix thrived in his first season at Oregon after transferring from the Auburn Tigers. He opted to stay in school instead of testing the draft waters.

Maye was one of the breakout stars of the college football season. He will be back with the Tar Heels despite some transfer portal interest from other programs.

The two quarterbacks should lay a foundation for next season with their performances in the Holiday Bowl.

Nix and Oregon have the advantage because UNC will not have its top wide receiver, Josh Downs, for the trip to San Diego.

Both teams lost their offensive coordinators in the coaching carousel. Kenny Dillingham left Oregon to be the head coach at Arizona State. Phil Longo moved to Wisconsin in the same position he held at UNC.

Despite those coordinator absences, Nix and Maye should be able to run their respective offenses with efficiency.

Oregon's biggest advantage is going up against a UNC defense that rarely got stops throughout the regular season.

UNC conceded 31 points and 438.2 yards per game in the regular season. The Tar Heels also lost their final three games.

Oregon stumbled to the finish line as well, but its defense has better overall numbers than the Tar Heels.

The defensive differences should lead to Nix posting better numbers than Maye.

Oregon will put up a ton of points, but UNC can do enough with Maye to at least cover the spread, which is the second-largest number on the bowl board.

Prediction: Oregon 42, North Carolina 31