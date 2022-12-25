NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

3 of 4

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins lost their fourth game in a row Sunday, despite Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both tallying over 100 yards.

Quarterback, and former MVP candidate, Tua Tangovailoa threw three interceptions, in three consecutive drives, that allowed the Green Bay Packers to stay in the game and escape Florida with a Christmas day win that kept their own postseason dreams alive.

The Dolphins remain in the seventh seed in the AFC, a game ahead of division foes the New England Patriots, but will have to rediscover some of the magic that made them a standout team earlier in the season.

Losses to prospective playoff teams like San Francisco, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills have the Dolphins reeling and fans questioning whether the team can make a splash even if they make it to the postseason.

The 'fins wrap up the season against the aforementioned Patriots and inter-division rivals the Jets. After dropping the first of their last three games, they need to win out in order to advance to the playoffs without any help.

A victory over the Jets in the regular season finale would get them there fastest.