NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results
For the Green Bay Packers, the greatest gift ol' Saint Nick could have delivered Sunday was a win over the struggling Miami Dolphins. Such a victory would inch them closer to the playoffs, something that looked unlikely just three weeks earlier.
Would Aaron Rodgers guide his team to victory or would Tua Tangovailoa halt a three-game skid that threatened Miami's own place at the postseason table?
Find out with this recap of Sunday's games and an up-to-date look at the current playoff pictures.
Week 16 Results
Thursday Results
Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3
Saturday Results
Baltimore Ravens 17, Atlanta Falcons 9
New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10
Kansas City Chiefs 24, Seattle Seahawks 10
Carolina Panthers 37, Detroit Lions 23
Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13
Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Giants 24
Houston Texans 19, Tennessee Titans 14
San Francisco 49ers 37, Washington Commanders 20
Dallas Cowboys 40, Philadelphia Eagles 34
Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Las Vegas Raiders 10
Sunday Games
Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphin 20
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
NFC, AFC Standings
- Philadelphia Eagles (13-2, clinched playoffs)
- Minnesota Vikings (12-3, clinched NFC North)
- San Francisco 49ers (10-4, clinched NFC West)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, lead NFC South)
- Dallas Cowboys (11-4, clinched playoffs)
- New York Giants (8-6-1)
- Buffalo Bills (12-3, clinched AFC East)
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-3, clinched AFC West)
- Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, clinched playoffs)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, lead AFC South)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-5, clinched playoffs)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
- Miami Dolphins (8-7)
NFC Playoff Picture
In the hunt: Washington Commanders (7-6-1), Green Bay Packers (7-8), Seattle Seahawks (7-8), Detroit Lions (7-8)
AFC Playoff Picture
In the hunt: New England Patriots (7-8), Tennessee Titans (7-8), Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8), New York Jets (7-8), Las Vegas Raiders (6-9), Cleveland Browns (6-9)
The Miami Dolphins lost their fourth game in a row Sunday, despite Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both tallying over 100 yards.
Quarterback, and former MVP candidate, Tua Tangovailoa threw three interceptions, in three consecutive drives, that allowed the Green Bay Packers to stay in the game and escape Florida with a Christmas day win that kept their own postseason dreams alive.
The Dolphins remain in the seventh seed in the AFC, a game ahead of division foes the New England Patriots, but will have to rediscover some of the magic that made them a standout team earlier in the season.
Losses to prospective playoff teams like San Francisco, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills have the Dolphins reeling and fans questioning whether the team can make a splash even if they make it to the postseason.
The 'fins wrap up the season against the aforementioned Patriots and inter-division rivals the Jets. After dropping the first of their last three games, they need to win out in order to advance to the playoffs without any help.
A victory over the Jets in the regular season finale would get them there fastest.
NFC Playoff Picture
Losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions gave Green Bay and its fans the holiday gift that it needed: hope in its pursuit of the playoffs.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and the Packers' defense repaid them with a hard-fought victory over the Dolphins in the first of Sunday's slate of games.
Rogers was fine, throwing for 238 yards, a tuddy and an interception, and Jones managed just 25 yards on six carries and another nine through the air. It was the defense that forced four turnovers that helped Green Bay emerge successfully.
It will be that defense that will have to carry the Packers into the postseason, especially after Rodgers lost star rookie receiver, Christian Watson, during the game.
By way of their win, and the Seahawks and Lions' losses, the Packers really need only to worry about the Washington Commanders. If the Packers win out, they need Washington to lose one game.
The New York Giants would have to lose both games, while Green Bay wins out, for Rodgers to lead his team back to the postseason.