    Ron Rivera Hasn't Decided on Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz as Commanders Starting QB

    Doric SamDecember 25, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the game at Levi's Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    After Saturday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Commanders are facing questions at the quarterback position.

    Head coach Ron Rivera made the move to bench Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter, but he told reporters after the game that he won't decide who will start next Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns until early in the week.

