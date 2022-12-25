Ron Rivera Hasn't Decided on Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz as Commanders Starting QB

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After Saturday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Commanders are facing questions at the quarterback position.

Head coach Ron Rivera made the move to bench Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz in the fourth quarter, but he told reporters after the game that he won't decide who will start next Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns until early in the week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.