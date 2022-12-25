Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Cowboys This Season 'Not Realistic'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It seems like Dallas Cowboys fans hoping for Odell Beckham Jr. to join their team this holiday season are going to be disappointed.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's 40-34 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it's "not realistic to think about having [Beckham] in a meaningful way for the playoffs."

Jones added he was "not dismissing" the possibility of signing Beckham in the future.

It's become impossible to keep track of all the twists and turns in the courtship between the Cowboys and Beckham.

Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell just eight days ago Beckham was "going to join us," and a deal could become official after the Cowboys played the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 18.

No team seemed to be going after Beckham harder than Dallas. He had an official visit with the club on Dec. 5 and attended a Dallas Mavericks game with Cowboys stars Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons the same day.

The Cowboys did add help at wide receiver when they signed T.Y. Hilton on Dec. 12. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports noted Hilton's addition didn't necessarily take them out of the Beckham sweepstakes.

Anderson also noted she spoke to an NFL source who said the Cowboys wanted Hilton because he was available to play "right now." The 33-year-old made his season debut against the Eagles. He only had one catch, but it was a 52-yarder on 3rd-and-30 midway through the fourth quarter to help set up a game-tying touchdown.

Beckham's availability for the stretch run this season has been called into question recently. He is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported on Dec. 6 that Dallas had concerns about Beckham's knee after he took a physical that made it unclear if he would be able to play before mid-January.

The Cowboys have already clinched a playoff berth. Their victory over the Eagles kept their hopes of winning the NFC East and clinching a first-round bye alive, but they need to win out and have Philadelphia lose its final two games to have a shot.