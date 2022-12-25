Stephan Bonnar Dies at Age 45; UFC Hall of Famer Competed on TUF Season 1

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar has died at the age of 45.

Per an official statement from UFC, Bonnar's death is presumed to be from heart complications while he was at work.

"Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon," said UFC President Dana White. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

Nicknamed The American Psycho, Bonnar had a 13-year career in mixed martial arts from 2001-14. He went 15-9 in 24 bouts, including possibly the most significant fight in UFC history.

With UFC struggling to breakthrough on a national level, the company launched The Ultimate Fighter reality television series to increase its exposure. The first series of the show featured 16 fighters, including eight light heavyweights and eight middleweights.

Bonnar and Forrest Griffin advanced to the finals of the middleweight bracket. They had an epic three-round battle that is universally regarded as one of the best fights in UFC history.

Even though Griffin won the fight by unanimous decision and a guaranteed UFC contract, Bonnar's performance in the bout and throughout the competition earned him a deal with the company.

Bonnar didn't match the heights of his first fight ever again, going just 8-7 in 15 fights with UFC. He did main event his final event with the promotion, losing to Anderson Silva by TKO at UFC 153.

UFC inducted Bonnar and Griffin into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Following his retirement from mixed martial arts, Bonnar did have a brief stint in professional wrestling. He had two matches with IMPACT Wrestling in 2019.