    NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games

    Erin WalshDecember 24, 2022

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

    Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants.

    With about eight minutes remaining in the second quarter against the Giants, Jefferson had caught four passes for 50 yards, bringing his season total to 115 catches for 1,673 yards.

    ESPN @espn

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJettas2</a> 🤝 <a href="https://twitter.com/RandyMoss?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RandyMoss</a> <br><br>Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss (1,632) for the Vikings' single-season receiving yards record 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/96etzNMaeR">pic.twitter.com/96etzNMaeR</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Justin Jefferson has broken Randy Moss' single-season Vikings record for receiving yards 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/ypfXX8XExq">pic.twitter.com/ypfXX8XExq</a>

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    Justin Jefferson has his eyes on 2,000 now. 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a> <a href="https://t.co/QuI3KXLP5V">pic.twitter.com/QuI3KXLP5V</a>

    Jefferson accomplished the feat in Minnesota's 15th game of the 2022 season. Moss previously set the record in 2003, when he caught 111 passes for 1,632 yards and 17 touchdowns in 16 games.

    NFL Twitter was in awe of Jefferson breaking Moss' longstanding record in just 15 games:

    Phil Mackey 🎙 @PhilMackey

    Jefferson. Didn't even need 16 games.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    Justin Jefferson just broke Randy Moss' single-season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> record for receiving yards.<br><br>Next stop: Calvin Johnson's NFL record?

    Tod Palmer @todpalmer

    Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL. My kids love him for the Griddy, too! <a href="https://t.co/TJwEGneujc">https://t.co/TJwEGneujc</a>

    Mike Jurecki @mikejurecki

    Jefferson should in consideration for MVP but more likely offensive player of the year. The most important is stacking All- Pros seasons. <a href="https://t.co/u8GTcFFYP1">pic.twitter.com/u8GTcFFYP1</a>

    Dane Mizutani @DaneMizutani

    Justin Jefferson passes Randy Moss. Now he'll set his sights on Calvin Johnson. And 2K.

    Blaine @bl8in3

    If there's ever a time for a non QB to win NFL MVP it's now! Justin Jefferson is doing things the lord almighty approves! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKOL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>

    Mars @marsjoint

    Justin Jefferson first ballot

    Jefe @Akh_Jefe

    Justin Jefferson is really going to have a 2000 yard season

    John sacco @John_Sacco94

    Good for Justin Jefferson. He's special and I hope he breaks Calvin Johnson's record next!!!! GREATNESS! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLTwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> <a href="https://t.co/XjX1f0EmRa">https://t.co/XjX1f0EmRa</a>

    Jeff Wald @JeffWaldFox9

    To put this into context, Randy Moss got 1,632 yards in 16 games.<br><br>Justin Jefferson passes him, now at 1,661 yards, in his 15th game. Just an incredible season for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> star, who's gotten some MVP chants here early on today. <a href="https://t.co/zzxdy1TyxT">https://t.co/zzxdy1TyxT</a>

    The 2022 campaign is Jefferson's third year in the NFL. During his rookie season in 2020, he caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. In 2021, he caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 scores in 17 games.

    Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. If he continues building on what he's done so far, he has the potential to be one of the all-time greats.

