NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants.

With about eight minutes remaining in the second quarter against the Giants, Jefferson had caught four passes for 50 yards, bringing his season total to 115 catches for 1,673 yards.

Jefferson accomplished the feat in Minnesota's 15th game of the 2022 season. Moss previously set the record in 2003, when he caught 111 passes for 1,632 yards and 17 touchdowns in 16 games.

NFL Twitter was in awe of Jefferson breaking Moss' longstanding record in just 15 games:

The 2022 campaign is Jefferson's third year in the NFL. During his rookie season in 2020, he caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. In 2021, he caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 scores in 17 games.

Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. If he continues building on what he's done so far, he has the potential to be one of the all-time greats.