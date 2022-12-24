Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Saturday

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

NFL Week 16 will likely go down as the toughest week to figure out from a daily fantasy football perspective.

The 10-game Saturday afternoon slate features a ton of potential obstacles from bad weather in certain parts of the country to quarterback injuries affecting some teams.

The best strategy for Saturday is to go with a few factors you can definitely rely on.

The first of those is Derrick Henry playing the Houston Texans. The Tennessee Titans running back loves playing against his AFC South rival.

The next-best strategy is to target the one indoor game on the early slate between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota leads the NFL in total yards conceded and the Giants are seventh in that category.

Those two building blocks should help you form a foundation for DFS rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel.

One or two risks will have to be made with games in the bitter cold, but you would rather do that than build lineups entirely out of games played in Cleveland, Baltimore and Chicago.