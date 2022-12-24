Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Saturday

Week 16 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SaturdayDecember 24, 2022
NFL Week 16 will likely go down as the toughest week to figure out from a daily fantasy football perspective.
The 10-game Saturday afternoon slate features a ton of potential obstacles from bad weather in certain parts of the country to quarterback injuries affecting some teams.
The best strategy for Saturday is to go with a few factors you can definitely rely on.
The first of those is Derrick Henry playing the Houston Texans. The Tennessee Titans running back loves playing against his AFC South rival.
The next-best strategy is to target the one indoor game on the early slate between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota leads the NFL in total yards conceded and the Giants are seventh in that category.
Those two building blocks should help you form a foundation for DFS rosters on DraftKings and FanDuel.
One or two risks will have to be made with games in the bitter cold, but you would rather do that than build lineups entirely out of games played in Cleveland, Baltimore and Chicago.
Roster Derrick Henry Against Houston
Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans is one of the biggest fantasy football layups we have ever seen.
Henry has four straight 200-yard, multi-touchdown games against the Texans.
He is essentially a DFS free space square in this matchup and more so on Saturday with Ryan Tannehill out injured.
The Titans offense was limited when Malik Willis played earlier in the season. They will try to wear down the Texans defense with their star running back.
Henry averaged 30 carries per game in his last four matchups with the Texans. He had 219 yards and two scores in their first meeting this season back in Week 8.
Henry will likely be the most-rostered player in DFS contests, but you can deal with that because he will likely put up a large point total.
He is a good starting point for DFS rosters. You can build out the lineup from that point with other players that will have smaller roster percentages.
Stack Giants-Vikings Game
The one box that the Giants-Vikings game can tick that other 1 p.m. games can't is that it will be played indoors.
The controlled temperature inside U.S. Bank Stadium will help both offenses play better than the ones stuck in the bitter cold across the Midwest and east coast.
New York needs a win and some help to secure a playoff berth, while Minnesota is fighting to keep the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
The Giants should be able to exploit the worst defense, in terms of opponent yards, in the NFL with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Jones and Barkley can be combined with Darius Slayton for a Giants team stack in DFS lineups. Slayton leads the Giants with 631 receiving yards. He only has two touchdown catches though.
Isaiah Hodgins could be the best-performing sleeper pick in DFS contests in Week 16. He had a touchdown in two of the last three games and caught 13 passes in the last three weeks.
Minnesota's options are clear-cut at the top with Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.
K.J. Osborn will be a popular pick after he caught 10 balls for 157 yards and a score last week.
Do not be surprised if Adam Thielen makes a bigger impact on Saturday's game after he had just three catches in the come-from-behind win against the Indianapolis Colts.
A Giants-Vikings stack led by either team should produce a good amount of DFS points. A full game stack is a possibility as well if you do not trust most of the other matchups across the Week 16 board.
Beware of Bad Weather and Bad Backups
Week 16 is a minefield full of bad weather games and backup quarterback appearances.
Below freezing temperatures are expected across most of the country on Saturday. That makes a game like New Orleans-Cleveland almost untouchable because of the elements in play.
Buffalo-Chicago, Houston-Tennessee, Cincinnati-New England, Seattle-Kansas City, Atlanta-Baltimore and Detroit-Carolina will all be affected in some way by the bitter cold.
The Atlanta-Baltimore game is a stay-away game because of the weather and the Desmond Ridder-Tyler Huntley quarterback battle.
You can make a case for Buffalo-Chicago to produce some DFS stars since Josh Allen and Justin Fields are both used to the cold and can spring big plays with their legs.
Houston-Tennessee will be a run-heavy game in which Henry is the best, and maybe only, DFS option.
The other games could see a dip in production because of the weather at kickoff. Some of those temperatures could be worse than forecasted when kickoff comes around.
The cold weather could lead you to roster multiple players from the Washington-San Francisco game in decent weather and the Philadelphia-Dallas clash indoors.
The Eagles have a backup quarterback starting in Gardner Minshew, but he could be more trustworthy than other backups because of the weapons around him, the indoor conditions and his previous experience as a starter.
A few more factors will go into deciding Week 16 lineups, but if you can find one edge in the bad weather, it may lead to a ton of success on Saturday.