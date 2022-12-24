College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings Post-2022 Early Signing Period

2 of 6

Tim Warner/Getty Images

20. South Carolina

The Gamecocks finished third in the SEC East, but South Carolina had two incredible wins to close out the regular season. First, South Carolina upset Tennessee 63-38 to knock the Vols out of playoff contention. A week later, South Carolina beat Clemson for the first time in eight meetings and successfully dropped the Tigers from playoff contention as well.

The biggest challenge for Shane Beamer in year three will be making his team a contender in the East for 2023, meaning the Gamecocks will have to beat the likes of Tennessee, Florida and Georgia. That might be difficult after offensive stars like receiver Jaheim Bell and running back MarShawn Lloyd entered the transfer portal. Quarterback Spencer Rattler hasn't made a decision on his 2023 intentions, but the Gamecocks' 16th-ranked 2023 recruiting class should add depth.

19. Texas

The Longhorns didn't keep up with TCU in the Big 12 title race but saw a lot of positives during Steve Sarkisian's second year in Austin. Texas almost knocked off Bama early in the season, and if the Longhorns beat Washington in the Alamo Bowl, it'll be their best finish since 2018. They have 2023's No. 3-rated recruiting class, including 5-star quarterback Arch Manning, so the future looks bright in Austin.

18. UCLA

Regardless of whether the Bruins beat Pitt in the Sun Bowl, UCLA has had its best season since Chip Kelly's arrival in 2018. But with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet departing, the Bruins offense will have to replace its two most dynamic playmakers. We'll see if Kelly can lead UCLA to a Pac-12 title game for the first time since 2012.

17. LSU

LSU surprised folks in 2022. In Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge, he put to rest a lot of doubts about his ability to compete in the SEC. Not only did the Tigers win the West and play in the SEC title game, but LSU also knocked Alabama out of the playoff by beating the Tide in overtime. But Kelly was hired to win championships at LSU, not just play for them, so SEC and national titles will be the goal in 2023.

The Tigers could contend for them next season thanks to the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels. The former Arizona State signal-caller has 2,774 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, and he leads LSU in rushing yards with 818 yards and 11 touchdowns. Not to mention LSU's 2023 recruiting class ranks third in the SEC.