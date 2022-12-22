LSU QB Jayden Daniels to Forgo 2023 NFL Draft, Return to Tigers for Final Season

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels announced Friday he will return to school for the 2023 season.

Daniels started for three years at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns (three interceptions) and 2,774 yards this year.

Daniels also rushed for 818 yards and 11 scores for a 9-4 LSU team that reached the SEC Championship Game. The Tigers knocked off Alabama and Ole Miss this year and finished No. 17 in the final College Football Playoff poll.

He received an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the NCAA calendar and is poised to be a starter for all five of his collegiate seasons.

Up next is a Citrus Bowl appearance against Purdue on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.

LSU returns some big names in 2023, including linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. and wideouts Malik Nabers and Kayshon Boutte. Per Brody Miller of The Athletic, LSU will bring back its entire offensive line as well.

That sets up LSU for success in its second season under Brian Kelly, who has accelerated the rebuild of the Tigers program after it went 6-7 last year.

Having all the key parts back in place will make LSU a strong contender for the College Football Playoff crown. The Tigers had an outside shot at getting there this year before losing to unranked Texas A&M on Nov. 26.

Next year's ledger won't be easy, especially a road game at Alabama, but LSU has the pieces to make the CFP.