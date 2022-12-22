Lakers Rumors: LA 'Very Intrigued' by Knicks' Cam Reddish; NY Wants 1st in Trade

Tim Nwachukwu

Some officials within the Los Angeles Lakers are "very intrigued" by New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish, according to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Woike reported the Knicks are looking to get a first-round draft pick for Reddish but that "the asking price is expected to eventually dip" because he isn't featuring for New York at the moment.

Reddish hasn't played since a 121-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 3, and the Knicks' recent turnaround makes it tough to see his role increasing anytime soon. Following that Mavericks defeat, New York went on an eight-game winning streak.

If the Lakers want Reddish, then they probably just need to play the waiting game.

The 23-year-old is eligible for restricted free agency in the summer, and you wouldn't expect the Knicks to re-sign a player who's not even in the rotation right now. Sooner or later, the front office will have to settle for whatever's on the table because getting a second-round pick is better than nothing.

For Los Angeles, Woike's report symbolizes the predicament for general manager Rob Pelinka.

Especially in the wake of Anthony Davis' foot injury, which will sideline him for at least a month, the need to upgrade the roster became more pressing. But identifying a solution that makes the Lakers meaningfully better is easier said than done.

"The Lakers certainly have options, but under the circumstances, most of them involve overpaying with no real certainty that Davis will be whole enough to make a trade matter—at least for a playoff run this season," Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote.

Reddish was a top-10 pick in 2019 for a reason. He was a 33.3 percent three-point shooter in his one season at Duke and had a boatload of defensive potential thanks to his 6'8" frame. Coming out of the draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman pegged him as a three-and-D starter in the NBA.

That's the kind of player Los Angeles needs, and he could be a contributor for years to come if he worked out.

Reddish is also a reclamation project, though, and that kind of midseason gamble is never ideal when a franchise is operating with the kind of short-term view the Lakers are.