Lakers' Anthony Davis Reportedly Out At Least 1 Month With Foot Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without star center Anthony Davis after he suffered an injury to his right foot.

Per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, Davis is expected to miss one month.

Davis was able to stay mostly healthy to start this season. He only missed three of the Lakers' first 28 games. The eight-time All-Star suffered the foot injury during their 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16.

After favoring his foot early in the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham removed Davis in the first quarter to receive medical attention. He did return in the second quarter, but didn't score during that eight-minute stretch.

Davis sat out the entire second half. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported he was experiencing "discomfort" in his foot and would likely undergo an MRI.

Durability has been a problem for Davis for most of his tenure with the Lakers. He only played in 76 games over the previous two seasons combined.

Davis is off to arguably the best start of his career so far this season. The 29-year-old is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is shooting a career-high 59.3 percent from the field.

During a nine-game stretch from Nov. 13-Dec. 4, Davis averaged 35.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers don't have a lot of depth on their roster anyway, let alone enough to compensate for losing one of their two best players. LeBron James will have to shoulder a heavier burden on the offensive end of the court.

Thomas Bryant will replace Davis in the starting lineup for the time being. He's been effective in a limited role, averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14 appearances.