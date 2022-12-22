Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets, Memes from Episode 6

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With the Arizona Cardinals having been eliminated from playoff contention, Wednesday's episode of HBO's Hard Knocks highlighted some of the team's struggles, such as losing Kyler Murray to a torn ACL and general manager Steve Keim to a health-related issue.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill addresses Keim's absence and also expresses the importance of the team finishing the season strong despite being out of the playoffs.

Bidwill was clearly frustrated and disappointed while he was meeting with the team, even dropping a couple of f-bombs during his speech.

The episode continues by diving into backup quarterback Colt McCoy having to take over for Murray for the remainder of the season. McCoy discusses the task of filling Murray's shoes and also welcomes the audience into his home to see how much inspiration he draws from his family.

The highlight of the latest episode, though, is the story of rookie tight end Trey McBride.

The 2022 second-round pick was thrust into a more significant role with the Cardinals when veteran tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10. McBride had his struggles through the first 10 weeks of the season, but he has stepped up in Ertz's absence.

McBride has caught 12 passes for 98 yards on 18 targets over the last four games, bringing his season total to 16 catches for 129 yards.

The episode also highlighted the Colorado State product's family, including his parents, Kate and Jen, who have had a significant impact on his life. He is the first NFL player with same-sex parents.

McBride talked about how having two female parents is normal to him and how he's "blessed" to have them as parents because they've done nothing but support him and love him.

McBride also discussed his parents' impact on his life growing up in an NFL feature ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Cardinals enter Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers third in the NFC West with a 4-10 record. Hard Knocks will continue to follow the team through the end of the regular season.