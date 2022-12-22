    AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21

    Erik BeastonDecember 22, 2022

      Match No. 5 in the Best of Seven for the AEW Trios titles headlined Wednesday's Dynamite.
      Down to one last chance to keep their AEW World Trios Championship chances alive, The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks turned to a special No Disqualification stipulation Wednesday night against Death Triangle in Match No. 5 of their Best-of-Seven Series.

      Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix benefited exponentially throughout by utilizing a timekeeper's hammer to keep their opponents at a disadvantage, but with all weapons legal, would Omega and the Bucks turn the momentum in their favor and bring the series ever-so-closer?

      Find out with this recap of a show that also saw former AEW World Women's champion Hikaru Shida look to become the first two-time titleholder when she challenged Jamie Hayter.

    Match Card

      • AEW World Women's Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter (c)
      • Best-of-Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c) (Match No. 5: No Disqualification)
      • FTR vs. The Gunns
      • FTW champion Hook in action
      • The Next Chapter in the Book of Hobbs
      • Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee showdown featuring Rick Ross
      • Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks promos
