AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 21

Credit: AEW

Down to one last chance to keep their AEW World Trios Championship chances alive, The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks turned to a special No Disqualification stipulation Wednesday night against Death Triangle in Match No. 5 of their Best-of-Seven Series.

Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix benefited exponentially throughout by utilizing a timekeeper's hammer to keep their opponents at a disadvantage, but with all weapons legal, would Omega and the Bucks turn the momentum in their favor and bring the series ever-so-closer?

Find out with this recap of a show that also saw former AEW World Women's champion Hikaru Shida look to become the first two-time titleholder when she challenged Jamie Hayter.