Knicks Lose 2025 2nd-Round Draft Pick for Tampering with Jalen Brunson in Free Agency

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The NBA announced Wednesday that it has stripped the New York Knicks of their 2025 second-round draft pick for violating "league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" surrounding guard Jalen Brunson.

The league claims the Knicks engaged in discussions with Brunson's camp prior to the date and time (June 30, 6 p.m. ET) that teams were allowed to begin negotiating with free agents.

The former Villanova star and Dallas Mavericks guard left the Mavs in free agency for the Knicks and signed a four-year, $104 million deal. He has excelled for New York with 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

The 18-13 Knicks are currently riding a season-high eight-game winning streak.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.