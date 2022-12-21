X

    Knicks Lose 2025 2nd-Round Draft Pick for Tampering with Jalen Brunson in Free Agency

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 21, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2022 in New York City.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The NBA announced Wednesday that it has stripped the New York Knicks of their 2025 second-round draft pick for violating "league rules governing the timing of this season's free agency discussions" surrounding guard Jalen Brunson.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The following was released by the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/qBA7JnwKlo">pic.twitter.com/qBA7JnwKlo</a>

    The league claims the Knicks engaged in discussions with Brunson's camp prior to the date and time (June 30, 6 p.m. ET) that teams were allowed to begin negotiating with free agents.

    The former Villanova star and Dallas Mavericks guard left the Mavs in free agency for the Knicks and signed a four-year, $104 million deal. He has excelled for New York with 20.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

    The 18-13 Knicks are currently riding a season-high eight-game winning streak.

