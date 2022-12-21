5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen Flips Commitment to Oregon from Notre Dame

Credit: Parker Thune, 247Sports

Peyton Bowen, a 5-star safety from Texas, is signing with the Oregon Ducks.

Bowen, who committed to Notre Dame last year, announced his final decision Wednesday.

The 6'0" defensive back is the No. 14 overall player and No. 2 safety in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class.

247Sports' Gabe Brooks scouted Bowen in December 2021 and pegged him as a Day 2 pick in the NFL draft:

"Ample snaps in all three phases at receiver, multiple spots in the secondary, and kick/punt returner. Excellent ball skills. That combines with awareness and instincts to create a ball-productive playmaker. Shows route-running acumen and hands-catching technique at receiver. Also displays terrific body control and adjustment abilities in contested situations. Sudden athlete with lateral mobility and great initial burst and acceleration. Dangerous as a center fielder thanks to ability to cover territory and make plays on the ball. Shows functional athleticism to man up when needed. Turns and locates very well."

Bowen is the second notable flip for Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning. Austin Novosad, the 10th-rated quarterback in 2023, pledged his future to the Ducks after first committing to Baylor.

With the addition of Bowen, Oregon has the No. 9 class for next year in 247Sports' composite team rankings, an improvement from a 13th-place finish in 2022.

Lanning's gain is Notre Dame's loss.

The Fighting Irish rebounded nicely in the second half of 2022 in Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach, but their eight wins were their fewest since 2016.

The program is on pace to finish eighth in 247Sports' composite rankings but is still awaiting its first 5-star signee. Keon Keeley, the No. 10 overall player and the best edge defender, decommitted from Notre Dame in August and has signed with Alabama.

It's by no means a cause for Freeman and his staff to panic, but this year's recruiting cycle won't be what they hoped for.

Lanning, meanwhile, remains in a great position to make Oregon the premier power in the Pac-12 once USC's move to the Big Ten becomes official.

When Mario Cristobal left for the Miami job, some wondered whether the Ducks could have the same kind of success on the recruiting trail. Cristobal was particularly effective at poaching recruits from the Trojans' backyard in Southern California.

Nothing seems to be changing with Lanning at the helm.