NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Contacted Raptors About OG Anunoby Before Winning Streak

The New York Knicks supposedly contacted the Toronto Raptors about trading for forward OG Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the discussions, though it does not appear they got beyond the initial stages.

While the Raptors are not actively shopping Anunoby, he's known as a coveted piece around the NBA. ESPN's Zach Lowe said the Raptors could land a haul comparable to what the Utah Jazz landed for Donovan Mitchell.

"The entire league wants OG Anunoby," Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It's going to be a lot if it ever happens."

Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The 6'7" forward is in the second year of a four-year, $72 million contract, which only increases his value around the NBA.

The Knicks have rapidly ascended up the Eastern Conference standings, currently sitting at 18-13 after winning eight straight games. They're sitting at sixth heading into Wednesday's game against the Raptors, allowing them to avoid the play-in if the season ended today.

Anunoby would be a massive boon on the wing and give Tom Thibodeau a potential defensive anchor on the perimeter.