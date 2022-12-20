NBA Rumors: Raptors' OG Anunoby Trade Value Compared to Donovan Mitchell Haul

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors could get a major haul if they decide to trade OG Anunoby, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

"The entire league wants OG Anunoby," Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t All Raptors) "Everybody wants OG Anunoby. If he ever gets traded, the price and picks are going to surprise people because it might be on par almost with what the Cavs gave up for Donovan Mitchell. It's going to be a lot if it ever happens."

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave up Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz this offseason. Mitchell was also a proven commodity, earning three All-Star selections while averaging at least 20 points per game in each of his first five NBA seasons.

There is still plenty of demand for Anunoby, who continues to improve each year in the league.

The 25-year-old is averaging 18.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season, while his 2.4 steals per game leads the NBA.

The Raptors have struggled to a 13-18 record this season, including six straight losses, but they are 5.3 points per 100 possessions better with Anunoby on the court, per Basketball Reference.

The 6'7" forward can guard multiple positions and continues to improve on the offensive end, giving him plenty of upside even six years into his career.

Anunoby's name was mentioned as part of potential trade talks with Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet, while the Portland Trail Blazers considered shopping the No. 7 pick for him, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

Toronto held onto the talented player through the offseason, but he could now be expendable as the team falls out of the playoff hunt.

A trade could benefit reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, who would get more touches alongside Pascal Siakam with Anunoby gone. Promising young guard Gary Trent Jr. would also become a permanent part of the starting lineup when healthy.

Anunoby is under team control through at least next season, plus a $19.9 million player option for 2024-25.