Hypothetical Trades Steelers Must Consider in 2022 NFL Offseason

    Joe TanseyDecember 21, 2022

      CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks on the field after their win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
      Eakin Howard/Getty Images

      The Pittsburgh Steelers should already be aware they must make improvements for the 2023 NFL season.

      Mike Tomlin's team sits in an awkward spot in the AFC. The Steelers are still alive in the wild-card race, but it would be beneficial to lose a few more games to improve their draft stock.

      Pittsburgh's draft position could turn out to be important because it already has its franchise quarterback.

      A handful of franchises will be hungry to trade up to land a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class. That could lead to the Steelers accumulating some picks.

      Pittsburgh should also be aggressive on its own on the trade market to find the best possible set of players to surround Kenny Pickett with.

      The Steelers could land one or two veteran players in the trade market and then focus their draft picks on defensive depth.

    Trade with Houston For Brandin Cooks

      HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans lines up at the line of scrimmage against the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      Any team with a wide receiver need should check in on Brandin Cooks' status with the Houston Texans.

      Houston may be willing to offload one of its veteran assets as it continues yet another rebuild.

      The Steelers have a decent one-two combination of Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, but they could use added depth at wide receiver.

      One could argue that adding Cooks would hamper Pickens' development, but the Steelers need three strong wide receivers to compete with the top teams in the NFL.

      Cooks is scheduled to make $18 million in 2023, so that may be a hindrance on Pittsburgh's potential interest.

      Pittsburgh could find a way to have Houston take on some of that money, or restructure the deal to be more team-friendly.

      The Steelers would have to give up one or two mid-round draft selections, but that potential move could be massive in helping Pickett develop more.

      Potential Trade: Pittsburgh sends a third- and seventh-round pick to Houston for Brandin Cooks

    Pick Swap with New York Jets

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 18: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions on December 18, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Not many teams beneath the Steelers in the NFL draft order will have a quarterback need.

      As of now, the Steelers are set to pick 13th in April's first round.

      The New York Jets are four spots below the Steelers in the projected order and could be in the market for a new quarterback.

      The gap between the Steelers and Jets might grow in Pittsburgh's favor if the AFC North side loses to Las Vegas, Baltimore and Cleveland to close out the season.

      A jump of four picks may not require a massive haul in draft selections, but the Steelers could get some extra picks out of the deal.

      That should be the motivation of the front office all offseason. The Steelers should look for trade partners willing to move up in the first round.

      The Steelers can try and fail in that strategy, but they at least need to attempt to trade their first-round pick if quarterback-needy teams are below them in the draft order.

      Potential Trade: Steelers swap first-round picks with Jets, receive two additional 2023 draft picks

    Trade with Rams for Van Jefferson

      INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 8: Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on December 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Rams reside in one of the worst spots in the NFL.

      The reigning Super Bowl champion is 4-10 and does not own its first-round draft pick.

      Sean McVay's team could face hardships next year as well, and that could lead to some players becoming trade targets.

      Van Jefferson is intriguing to the Steelers because is a supporting piece in the offense, not a star, and his contract is up at the end of the 2023 season.

      Pittsburgh could call Los Angeles and figure out a deal for Jefferson that would cost the Steelers a draft pick, which is something the Rams desperately need.

      Los Angeles may not be willing to offload a young wide receiver, but it is worth a call because Jefferson could be a good third piece to have alongside Johnson and Pickens at wide receiver.

      The potential trade would come at a small cost to the Steelers because of Jefferson's contract. Any additional draft picks would be welcomed by the Rams as they try to rebuild for the next few years.

      Potential Trade: Steelers send third-round pick to LA Rams for Van Jefferson

