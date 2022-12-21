Hypothetical Trades Steelers Must Consider in 2022 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers should already be aware they must make improvements for the 2023 NFL season.

Mike Tomlin's team sits in an awkward spot in the AFC. The Steelers are still alive in the wild-card race, but it would be beneficial to lose a few more games to improve their draft stock.

Pittsburgh's draft position could turn out to be important because it already has its franchise quarterback.

A handful of franchises will be hungry to trade up to land a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class. That could lead to the Steelers accumulating some picks.

Pittsburgh should also be aggressive on its own on the trade market to find the best possible set of players to surround Kenny Pickett with.

The Steelers could land one or two veteran players in the trade market and then focus their draft picks on defensive depth.