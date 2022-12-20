X

    Colorado Merchandise Sales Up 700% After Hiring Deion Sanders as Head Coach

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 20, 2022

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers walks the field during pregame warmups prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
    Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    The brief Deion Sanders era has already been profitable for his new school.

    According to Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports, "sales of officially licensed Colorado products are up 700 percent year-over-year since Sanders was first hired on Dec. 3."

    In particular, Colorado has been selling T-shirts and sweatshirts with "Coach Prime" written on the front and a copy of Sanders' signature on the back.

    Sanders, who led Jackson State to a 27-6 record across his three seasons and two bowl appearances, will be tasked with transforming a football program that has only had one winning season since 2005.

    The jury's out on whether Sanders can work his magic for the Buffaloes. But it's very clear that there is major excitement about his hire.

