Colorado Merchandise Sales Up 700% After Hiring Deion Sanders as Head Coach

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The brief Deion Sanders era has already been profitable for his new school.

According to Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports, "sales of officially licensed Colorado products are up 700 percent year-over-year since Sanders was first hired on Dec. 3."

In particular, Colorado has been selling T-shirts and sweatshirts with "Coach Prime" written on the front and a copy of Sanders' signature on the back.

Sanders, who led Jackson State to a 27-6 record across his three seasons and two bowl appearances, will be tasked with transforming a football program that has only had one winning season since 2005.

The jury's out on whether Sanders can work his magic for the Buffaloes. But it's very clear that there is major excitement about his hire.