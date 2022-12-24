NFL Rumors: Zach Wilson, Jets Expected to Part Ways in Offseason amid Struggles

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Jets are likely to part ways with quarterback Zach Wilson in the offseason as he continues to struggle in his second season, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:

"They've lost all confidence in Zach Wilson," Glazer reported. "Zach lost confidence himself going into last game, came out with even less confidence. Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season."

Wilson lost his starting job in Week 11 following a poor performance in a loss to the New England Patriots, although he returned to the field three games later after his replacement, Mike White, suffered a rib injury.

In Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wilson was benched again after going 9-of-18 for 92 yards and an interception while fans rained down boos.

It's been a year to forget for Wilson, who was expected to take the next step in his career after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2021.

The former BYU star missed the first three games of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus. He returned to the field in Week 4 and led the Jets to four straight wins, although he threw only one touchdown in this time.

Across nine games this season, Wilson has six passing touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 72.8 passer rating. That's a marginal improvement over his up-and-down rookie season in which he tallied nine touchdowns, 11 picks and a 69.7 rating in 13 starts.

The Jets defense and skill-position players are good enough to compete for a playoff spot, but they clearly need more help from under center.

Wilson is the only Jets quarterback under contract for next season. He still has two years remaining on his rookie deal. New York would be left with a $20.8 million dead cap hit if it releases him in the offseason, although the number would drop to $11.5 million with a trade, per Spotrac.