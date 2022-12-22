Early National Signing Day 2022: List of 5-Star Recruits Committed to Each School

0 of 3

One player does not single-handedly change the future of a college football team. Stack a couple of 5-stars in a strong class, though, and the odds of improvement jump quickly.

Rankings aren't everything, sure.

However, we have two decades of evidence to definitively say that stars matter. Additionally, 5-star recruits have the highest "hit rate" among players in college and even the NFL. They are, for good reason, the most coveted prospects in the country.

In the 2023 recruiting cycle arrives, 34 players have earned a 5-star billing. And during the 2022 early signing period, the standout athletes are locking in their college destination.

All recruit information is from 247Sports.