Early National Signing Day 2022: List of 5-Star Recruits Committed to Each School
One player does not single-handedly change the future of a college football team. Stack a couple of 5-stars in a strong class, though, and the odds of improvement jump quickly.
Rankings aren't everything, sure.
However, we have two decades of evidence to definitively say that stars matter. Additionally, 5-star recruits have the highest "hit rate" among players in college and even the NFL. They are, for good reason, the most coveted prospects in the country.
In the 2023 recruiting cycle arrives, 34 players have earned a 5-star billing. And during the 2022 early signing period, the standout athletes are locking in their college destination.
All recruit information is from 247Sports.
Complete List of 5-Stars
1. Arch Manning, QB, Texas
2. Cormani McClain, CB, Miami (unsigned)
3. Malachi Nelson, QB, USC
4. Nicholaus Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee
5. Zachariah Branch, WR, USC
6. Caleb Downs, S, Alabama
7. Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma
8. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
9. David Hicks, DL, Texas A&M (unsigned)
10. Keon Keeley, Edge, Alabama
11. Dante Moore, QB, UCLA
12. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
13. Damon Wilson, Edge, Georgia
14. Peyton Bowen, S, Oregon
15. Jurrion Dickey, WR, Oregon
16. Nyckoles Harbor, ATH, Uncommitted
17. Duce Robinson, TE, Uncommitted
18. James Smith, DL, Alabama
19. Anthony Hill, LB, Texas
20. Samson Okunlola, OT, Miami
21. Cedric Baxter Jr., RB, Texas
22. Qua Russaw, Edge, Alabama
23. Desmond Ricks, CB, Uncommitted
Announcing on Dec. 22
24. Rueben Owens, RB, Texas A&M
25. Justice Haynes, RB, Alabama
26. Adepoju Adebawore, Edge, Oklahoma
27. Hykeem Williams, WR, Florida State
28. Zalance Heard, OT, LSU
29. Brandon Inniss, WR, Ohio State
30. J'ven Williams, OT, Penn State
31. Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge, Oregon
32. AJ Harris, CB, Georgia
33. Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
34. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
35. Johntay Cook II, WR, Texas
5-Star Leader: Alabama Crimson Tide
What's new, right?
As the early signing window approached, the Crimson Tide owned the nation's top class. The commit list included safety Caleb Downs, edge-rusher Keon Keeley and running back Justice Haynes.
Based on the rumors before this signing period, the expectation was Alabama would make a splash or two. It turns out the SEC powerhouse wasn't even close to finished.
Shortly before Wednesday's drama, the Crimson Tide flipped offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Committed to Iowa since June, the country's second-ranked player at his position took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa last weekend and ended up joining Alabama's star-filled class.
Nick Saban and Co. then landed 5-star teammates James Smith and Qua Russaw on Wednesday. The defensive linemen both played at Carver in nearby Montgomery.
5-Star Runner-Up: Texas Longhorns
Alabama jumped ahead because of Smith and Russaw, but Texas entered the early signing period atop the list.
To date, the Longhorns have snagged a quartet of 5-star prospects: quarterback Arch Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill, running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and wide receiver Johntay Cook III.
As you'd expect, Manning is the headliner. The nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli, Arch is the nation's top-rated player. He officially visited Georgia, Alabama and Texas on successive weekends in June and committed to the Longhorns shortly after the trip.
Hill is particularly notable because Steve Sarkisian and Texas managed to flip the in-state linebacker. Early in November, Hill backed off a pledge to Texas A&M in favor of the Longhorns.
Baxter is a well-timed arrival for an offense that needs to replace star running back Bijan Robinson, and Cook will be expected to bolster a receiving corps that disappointed in 2022.