Aaron Rodgers Jokes He'd Want to Join Oakland Raiders If He Didn't Play for Packers

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on the How Hungry Are You? show hosted by Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka to answer some hard-hitting questions.

When asked what team he would've wanted to play for if he didn't return to the Packers for the 2022 season, Rodgers initially said the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL. When pressed further, he jokingly answered, "the Oakland Raiders." Rodgers is obviously aware that the franchise no longer resides in the Bay Area, so it seems he was having some fun with Ibaka.

While Rodgers may have been facetious in his answer, naming the Raiders is an interesting choice considering his favorite wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the team this past offseason. The five-time All-Pro has thrived in Las Vegas, tying for first in the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns to go with team-highs of 86 receptions and 1,275 receiving yards.

In Adams' absence, Rodgers has not been as dominant as he was in recent years. The back-to-back reigning NFL MVP has struggled to develop chemistry with an unproven crop of receivers, many of whom are rookies. Veteran Sammy Watkins, who signed with Green Bay as a free agent, was released on Monday after failing to make an impact.

Rodgers has thrown nine interceptions so far this season after throwing a total of nine picks in 2020 and 2021 combined. In 13 games, he's racked up 2,864 yards and 22 touchdowns while completing 64.3 percent of his passes.

The Packers are 5-8 entering Monday night's game against the 4-9 Los Angeles Rams. While Green Bay has a slim chance of making the postseason this year, Rodgers has indicated that he doesn't want to take the last weeks of the 2022 season off. However, if the Packers are eliminated from playoff contention, it could open the door for third-year quarterback Jordan Love to get a chance to start.