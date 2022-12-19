Bleacher Report's 2022 World Cup Best XI

0 of 4

Li Ga/Xinhua via Getty Images

And just like that, the 2022 World Cup has ended.

Arriving awkwardly in the middle of the European domestic seasons and gone in what felt like an instant, the monthlong celebration of the best the beautiful game has to offer was special—especially on the pitch.

The play was breathtaking, in full high definition and with all the computer-generated VAR offside decision graphics your eyes can handle. Argentina won the whole thing as Lionel Messi carried the team and the entire country on his shoulders for the duration. Morocco became the first African nation to make the semifinals in a stunning run. Traditional powerhouses had shockingly bad performances. We had a bit of everything.

We'll examine some of the best individual performances in Qatar. Eleven of them, in fact. When those players are combined, you'll have your Bleacher Report 2022 World Cup Best XI.

How will this team be determined? That comes down to a variety of factors: overall production (goals/assists), averaged player rating and a third quality known as the "spiciness level." This includes how buzzy the player was in Qatar and the moments created by their play on the pitch.

These three factors combined will create a team that excelled and delighted this past month and whose names will be on the lips of everyone going into the second half of the league campaigns.

Let us take to the pitch with our 11 of the best, who will be lining up in everyone's favorite 4-2-3-1.