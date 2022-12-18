X

    Cowboys Mocked by Twitter After Collapse vs. Jaguars, Dak Prescott's Pick-6 in OT

    Erin WalshDecember 18, 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 18: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 18, 2022 at tIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The Dallas Cowboys squandered the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 21-7 halftime lead to drop to 10-4 on the season.

    Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. His second pick was returned for a game-winning touchdown by Rayshawn Jenkins in overtime.

    NFL @NFL

    MADNESS IN JACKSONVILLE. WALKOFF PICK-6 FOR THE <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JAGUARS</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsJAX</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZQrhOLRuIW">pic.twitter.com/ZQrhOLRuIW</a>

    While the offense could have been better, the Dallas defense turned in an abysmal performance against second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense, allowing 503 total yards.

    Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 318 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in addition to rushing for 21 yards on three carries.

    Zay Jones led all Jags receivers with six catches for 109 yards and three scores, while Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries.

    After the game, NFL Twitter roasted the Cowboys for their second-half collapse:

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Wow. Cowboys lose a game they had no business losing.<br><br>First the disastrous performance against the Texans last week. Now they cough up a 27-10 lead to a 5-8 Jaguars team, to lose in overtime.<br><br>An abhorrent way to go into their most important game of the season, against Philly.

    Lindsay Jones @bylindsayhjones

    The Jags are America's team

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    The Dallas Cowboys. America's Team.

    Steve Wyche @wyche89

    Holy. 💩. RayShawn Jenkins with the walk off house call. The Jags are in the hunt and the Cowboys are sick right now

    timthetatman👑 @timthetatman

    being a cowboys fan is a emotional rollercoaster holy shit

    Jack "CouRage" Dunlop @CouRageJD

    LMFAOOOOOOOO <a href="https://t.co/KQwLeL1Q8V">pic.twitter.com/KQwLeL1Q8V</a>

    Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt

    "These Cowboys are different!"<br><br>Been hearing that since college. <br><br>It's never true.

    Jason Gough @Jason_Weather

    So looking forward to the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> losing their first playoff game. Again.

    Zach Gelb @ZachGelb

    That's why we call them the Drama Dallas Choking Cowboys.

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Typical Cowboys

    Harrison Vapnek @harrisonvapnek

    Same Dallas Cowboy team every single season. Their fans know it too. <br><br>They could very well beat Philadelphia next week (will prob be favored) and it won't matter.<br><br>Everyone knows who they are at their core. I saw this last year.

    tim johnson @timmyjo11

    Maybe the effin' Dallas Cowboys are the frauds and the worst 10-4 team ever

    Megan @MeganMakinMoney

    Not many things bring America together more then when the Cowboys lose

    Clint Brakebill @CBrakebill

    Cowboys loss is embarrassing and extremely predictable

    The Cowboys will still likely make the playoffs, but they're essentially out of the NFC East title race as the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the division with a 13-1 record following a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

    The Dallas offense and defense have a lot to figure out moving forward, especially if the Cowboys want to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2018 season.

    The Cowboys wrap up the regular season with games against the Eagles and then road games at the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

