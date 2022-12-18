Cowboys Mocked by Twitter After Collapse vs. Jaguars, Dak Prescott's Pick-6 in OT

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys squandered the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, blowing a 21-7 halftime lead to drop to 10-4 on the season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. His second pick was returned for a game-winning touchdown by Rayshawn Jenkins in overtime.

While the offense could have been better, the Dallas defense turned in an abysmal performance against second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense, allowing 503 total yards.

Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 318 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in addition to rushing for 21 yards on three carries.

Zay Jones led all Jags receivers with six catches for 109 yards and three scores, while Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries.

After the game, NFL Twitter roasted the Cowboys for their second-half collapse:

The Cowboys will still likely make the playoffs, but they're essentially out of the NFC East title race as the Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the division with a 13-1 record following a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Dallas offense and defense have a lot to figure out moving forward, especially if the Cowboys want to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Cowboys wrap up the regular season with games against the Eagles and then road games at the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.