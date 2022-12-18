PNC Championship 2022: Vijay Singh's Group Rallies to Win over Tiger Woods, John Daly

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Vijay and Qass Singh of Fiji won the 2022 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday after finishing 13-under 59 in Round 2 to hold off the teams of John Daly and Justin Thomas.

Team Singh got off to a hot start in Sunday's second round, making a birdie on each of the first seven holes before adding two more on Nos. 12 and 13. They added an eagle on the 14th to grab a share of the lead before breaking away from the pack with a birdie on No. 16 to move to 25 under.

The Singhs capped off their win with a birdie on the 18th hole to secure a two-shot victory.

2022 PNC Championship Leaderboard

1. Team Singh: -26

T2. Team Daly: -24

T2. Team Thomas: -24

4. Team Harrington: -22

T5. Team Kuchar: -21

T5. Team Korda: -21

T5. Team Langer: -21

T8. Team O'Meara: -20

T8. Team Spieth: -20

T9. Team Woods: -20

11. Team Cink: -19

Full results available at PGATour.com

Team Singh shot identical 59s in both rounds to become the first team to shoot under 60 twice in PNC history. They came close to winning in the past, finishing runner-up in 2006, 2013 and 2020.

Team Daly, consisting of John Daly and John Daly II, finished 24 under, including 13 under on Sunday.

The defending champions secured three straight birdies to open Sunday's action before adding another three birdies on Nos. 5 through 7. Another five birdies came on Nos. 9 through 13, and they capped off the day with an eagle on the 18th hole.

Much of the attention throughout the tournament was placed on Team Woods. The duo of Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son, Charlie, finished 20 under, including seven under Sunday.

Team Woods began with birdies on the first and third holes before recording an eagle on the fifth hole. They carded a bogey on No. 7 before bouncing back with five birdies and a bogey on the back nine to finish out the tournament.

With the PNC Championship wrapped, the PGA Tour will next move to Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Club from Jan. 20-22.