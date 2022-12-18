World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony Performers, Lineup, Live Stream, TV Schedule

David Ramos - FIFA

The top prize in international soccer will be awarded Sunday as Argentina battles defending champions France in the 2022 World Cup finale.

Ahead of the titanic clash that will see Lionel Messi pursue the trophy that has eluded him his entire, legendary career, FIFA will present a closing ceremony that promotes togetherness and features some of the top worldwide acts performing songs from the tournament's official soundtrack.

But first, the details.

Date: December 18, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. EST

Location: Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar

How to Watch: Fox (TV), Fubo (streaming)

Nigerian-American performer Davido will become the first artist to open the World Cup by performing at the draw, then the closing ceremony when he is joined by Japanese singer Aisha for a rendition of 'Hayya Hayya (Better Together).'

Elsewhere as part of the ceremony, dubbed "A Night to Remember," Ozuna and Gimes will perform "Arhbo" and an all-female lineup of "Light the Sky" will feature Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, Rahma Riad, Manal and Balqees.

"The real ones know what this journey is made up of and some may never acknowledge my value or my due, but I'm forever grateful for my team, my friends, and for the ones who always believe in me! I only hope to do bigger and better things on my own terms, and i hope to always make you guys proud! I'll never take the influence that I have for granted," Fatehi wrote on Instagram, conveying the significance of the journey that brought her to be a part of this year's tournament.

The ceremony will precede France's attempt to become the first team since the 1958 and '62 Brazil squad to win and run it back as repeat champions. The only other team to accomplish that feat was the 1934 and '38 Italy squads.

Kylian Mbappé will be the star to watch on that team while Messi and his desire to capture the FIFA World Cup Trophy bears paying attention on the other side of the field. In a year in which upsets were to be had, and underdogs like Croatia and Morocco advanced late in the competition and had a real shot at competing in Sunday's game, it is somewhat apropos that the two best players in the tournament will clash for the most coveted trophy in the game.