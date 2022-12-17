X

    Report: Christian Pulisic's Reps Eyeing Transfer; Arsenal, Manchester United Linked

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2022

    COBHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea looks on during a Chelsea FC Training Session at Chelsea Training Ground on December 14, 2022 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
    Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

    Christian Pulisic may be back with Chelsea following the FIFA World Cup, but there is buzz that a change in scenery could be on the horizon come the January transfer window.

    According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal "have all been made aware of Pulisic's likely availability when the transfer window opens, and sources told ESPN the player's representatives are keen to find him a new club four years after he signed for Chelsea in a £58 million ($70.4 million) transfer from Borussia Dortmund."

