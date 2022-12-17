Bills Share Photos of Highmark Stadium Covered in Snow Ahead of Dolphins Game

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday night's game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills tweeted photos of their snow-covered stadium.

After heavy snowfall overnight and throughout the day Saturday, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, resembled a winter wonderland.

Southern Erie County, which is the location of Orchard Park, has a lake-effect snow warning until Monday afternoon, and the forecast calls for snow before, during and after Saturday's game.

Per AccuWeather, four to eight inches of snow are expected to accumulate during the day and another one to three inches to come Saturday night.

Wind gusts could reach up to 21 mph, and there will be a low temperature of 29 degrees with a real-feel temperature of 15 degrees due to the wind chill.

Andy Slater of Fox Sports added that the National Weather Service is expecting the heaviest snow in Orchard Park on Saturday to take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, which will be during the game.

The National Weather Service also reported the possibility of thundersnow, which is a phenomenon that happened in Buffalo during a blizzard last month.

By comparison, AccuWeather is calling for a high of 77 degrees and a low of 71 degrees in Miami on Saturday.

While the conditions in the Buffalo area won't be as bad as they were last month when a scheduled home game against the Cleveland Browns had to be moved to Detroit, there still figures to be enough snow and wind to impact the game significantly.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa downplayed playing in the snow this week, noting that it snowed when he attended college at the University of Alabama, but he likely hasn't experienced what he will see Saturday night.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is far more acclimated to the snow after spending the past several years in Buffalo, perhaps giving the Bills a leg up in a hugely important game.

With a win, the 10-3 Bills can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday, and while a victory would not clinch the AFC East, it would move them to 11-3 and the second-place Dolphins to 8-6 with only three games to play.