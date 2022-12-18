The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 216

1 of 6

It was more tactical than titillating.

So if you reached the main event expecting to see a candidate for Fight of the Year, you certainly walked away disappointed.

Because it wasn't even the Fight of the Night.

But it probably won't bother Cannonier, who reignited championship aspirations with a split-decision defeat of his fellow ranked contender across a tedious 25-minute tussle that was clearly as difficult to judge as it was to watch.

Not one of the five rounds was unanimously scored in one man's favor by the three cage-side arbiters, two of whom gave Cannonier a 49-46 (4-1 in rounds) edge to offset a third who saw it in Strickland's direction by the same margin.

Judge Derek Cleary gave Cannonier the first, second, third and fifth rounds to arrive at his score and Junichiro Kamijo awarded him the first, second, fourth and fifth. Sal D'Amato was exactly the opposite, giving Strickland the first, second, fourth and fifth.

B/R's card was closest to D'Amato's and had it 3-2 for Strickland, giving him the second, fourth and fifth rounds.

"I thought I had it 3-2," Cannonier said. "I was pretty confident that I won. You saw the blood on his face so I knew I did some damage."

Strickland clearly disagreed and peered out toward the judges after the verdict was read, then quickly left the cage after tapping gloves with Cannonier. It was second straight loss after a six-fight win streak and his fifth in 17 fights in the UFC.

Cannonier, meanwhile, is 9-6 in the Octagon since arriving in 2015.

He landed occasional volleys of power shots but was often stopped by Strickland's persistent left jab and subtle foot movement. Neither man had the other in any imminent danger of a finish and the fight only went to the floor for a few brief scrambles.

Cannonier did score well to the body and legs with kicks, which he said was a strategy to offset Strickland's approach.

"I wouldn't say he was too tricky. He was just conventional and he was able to read me when I was getting ready to come in," Cannonier said. "(Kicking) was definitely one of the answers to his jab. One of the answers that was working for us. We had a whole playbook of answers for his jab but he's very good at not getting hit in the head."