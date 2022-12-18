Lionel Messi and the Winners and Losers of the 2022 Men's World Cup

1 of 5

Messi did it. He finally lifted the World Cup trophy.

He put on a stunning performance in the final victory over France, scoring two in the 3-3 draw and then netting the crucial first penalty in the shootout. He hushed any remaining naysayers. The argument that "Messi can't be considered the GOAT because he hasn't won the World Cup" is no more.

Messi dragged his side through the group stage with some vital goals before stepping up for the most important penalty of his life against Les Bleus. He looked nervous but coolly stroked it beyond Hugo Lloris anyway.

From there Leo began to purr, spraying passes around the pitch and linking play beautifully as France struggled to contain Argentina's energy and aggression. Messi's flick that sent Alexis Mac Allister through to set up Ángel Di María was just beautiful. It was evidence of a man who would not let this moment pass, even after France did everything to send the tie to 120 minutes.





Then there was the extra-time goal, a cheeky finish that Hugo Lloris was so close to stopping. A confusing offside flag didn't halt celebrations, even if more drama was to come.

Kylian Mbappé nearly ruined everything, scoring a sensational hat trick to put his team on the brink. On any other day, this slide would be dedicated to him. But Mbappé will have more opportunities to add to his 2018 World Cup win. Today was about Messi and Argentina.

Messi's teammates also played well, but coach Lionel Scaloni deserves a special mention. The 44-year-old's smart tactical decisions went a long way toward regaining momentum after defeat to Saudi Arabia in the first game. He made a number of brave decisions, including dropping Lautaro Martínez for Julián Álvarez, and actively looked to solve Argentina's initial problems in midfield and ropiness at full-back.

Scaloni's greatest masterstroke came in the final. His bold call to bring Di María into the starting lineup, exploiting an overly attack-minded French wing, took the game away from the defending champions in the first half. Di María won the penalty, scored a fantastic second and forced Didier Deschamps into subbing Ousmane Dembélé before the break.

Although Di María's early substitution piled pressure on Argentina, who suddenly looked devoid of an attacking outlet, Scaloni couldn't rely on the player for more minutes after such a bit-part role throughout the tournament. The coach deserved a bit of luck and to come through the haymakers France were about to launch.

Everything Scaloni did contributed to giving Messi room, allowing him to work the space and dictate the pace of play. This pattern followed Argentina through the tournament and led them to success.

Who knew another Lionel would be so key for Messi to finally reach the promised land?