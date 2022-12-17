X

    World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony: Start Time, Known Performers and Celebrities

    Erik BeastonDecember 17, 2022

    Davido becomes the first performer to open and close a World Cup tournament Sunday.AP Photo/Grace Ekpu

    After a tournament that featured stunning upsets, unpredictability right up until the semifinals and inspirational performances from underdog teams from Morocco and Croatia, the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament final features two teams expected to reach this point as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against Kylian Mbappé and defending champions France.

    Prior to the titanic showdown between two of the sports premier stars is the closing ceremony.

    This year's ceremony is themed "A Night to Remember" and "will reflect on the tournament through music and poetry," according to FIFA's official website.

    Information

    Date: Sunday, December 18

    Start Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

    Location: Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar

    Touting a ceremony that "will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament" with its performances, FIFA announced the performers Friday afternoon.

    American-Nigerian singer and songwriter Davido and Japanese R&B singer AISHA will perform, "(Hayya Hayya) Better Together," off of the official World Cup soundtrack, while Puerto Rican singer Ozuna will pair with Gims, a Congolese-French rapper, for "Arhbo," also off of the tournament's playlist.

    Finally, "Light the Sky" will be performed by an all-female lineup that includes Canadian Nora Fatehi, Emirati and Yemeni singer Balqees, Rahma Riad of Iraq and Morocco's Manal.

    Davido's performance will mark the first time an artist has both opened and closed the World Cup ceremonies. He previously performed at the 2022 World Cup Draw.

    The ceremony precedes a game that could see one of two historic feats.

    Either Messi wins the World Cup that has eluded him throughout his legendary career or Mbappé leads France to a rare achievement of back-to-back titles, which has not been done since Brazil won the trophy in 1958 and 1962.

    The only other team to do so? Italy in 1934 and 1938, emphasizing just how difficult an accomplishment it is and the history that awaits France if it can overcome a tough opponent.

