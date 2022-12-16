X

    Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Diagnosed with Broken Bone After Hand Injury vs. 49ers

    Adam WellsDecember 16, 2022

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 11: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken bone in his hand during Thursday's 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

    Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters about Lockett's injury after the game.

