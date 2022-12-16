Yankees Trade Rumors: NY 'Unable to Find Takers' for Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New York Yankees accomplished what was surely their top goal of the offseason when they brought back Aaron Judge, but they are reportedly striking out in trade efforts regarding Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Bronx Bombers "have been unable to find takers" for either player.

Heyman noted "Donaldson's presence and pay were one reason Carlos Correa couldn't work for them."

Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, the richest contract for a shortstop in MLB history. That would have been quite the pact for the Yankees to put on top of the nine-year, $360 million deal they agreed to with Judge.

As for Donaldson, he is set to make $21 million in 2023, and his deal features a $6 million mutual option in 2024. He also made $21 million in each of the last three years.

While there was a time when he was one of the best sluggers in baseball, those days are behind him.

He slashed .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI last season. Those numbers are a far cry from when he was the American League MVP for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and slashed .297/.371/.568 with 41 home runs and 123 RBI.

Donaldson is also 37 years old and hit an abysmal .172 in the playoffs for the Yankees last season.

It seems like no teams are that interested in an aging player who was not particularly productive last season and is set to make a head-turning amount of money in 2023.

As for Hicks, his contract is more affordable at $10.5 million in 2023 before it drops to $9.5 million the next two years ahead of a $12.5 million club option in 2026. Yet that would be a longer commitment than the one to Donaldson, and any team trading for him couldn't tell its fans at least he has an MVP on his resume.

The 33-year-old Hicks, who has been injury-prone through his career, slashed .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs and 40 RBI last season after hitting just .194 in 2021.