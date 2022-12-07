Aaron Judge, Yankees Reportedly Agree to 9-Year, $360M Contract amid Giants Rumors

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is staying with the only Major League Baseball team he has ever known for the foreseeable future.

Judge and the Yankees reportedly agreed to a new nine-year, $360 million contract on Wednesday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The slugger's previous contract ran through the 2022 season, but he said he "wants to be a Yankee for life" in March, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

While a deal never did happen prior to or during the 2022 campaign, Judge didn't change his tune at the All-Star break when he told reporters: "I want to play for the Yankees. I want to be here for a long time. If it works out, it works out. But if it doesn't, it doesn't. It's out of my hands."

The lack of a long-term deal put pressure on the four-time All-Star during the season, and all he did was turn in one of the best individual campaigns in MLB history.

He finished with a .311/.425/.686 slash line, an American League-record 62 home runs and 131 RBI while capturing the attention of the baseball world. While the Yankees lost to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, Judge's record-setting efforts drove up his price heading into the offseason.

"The [Los Angeles] Dodgers and other clubs could become serious pursuers of Judge, as well, turning this into a bidding war that figures to surpass $300 million," Randy Miller of NJ.com reported in October.

New York won that bidding war, and he will remain one of the faces of the franchise—as he has been since his terrific rookie season in 2017.

Judge won the American League Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger while finishing second in AL MVP voting behind a slash line of .284/.422/.627, a league-best 52 home runs and 114 RBI.

Injuries then became an issue, as he played 112 games in 2018, 102 games in 2019 and 28 games in the shortened 2020 campaign. Still, he was an All-Star in 2018 and launched 27 long balls in 2018 and 2019.

Judge also bounced back in impressive fashion in 2021 by slashing .287/.373/.544 with 39 home runs and 98 RBI in 148 games. The performance underscored his long-term importance to the Yankees and surely gave them additional confidence when it came to signing him to a new deal.

Then came his MVP performance in 2022, which did nothing to quell that confidence.

Now Judge will focus on attempting to win his first career World Series title after helping lead New York to the playoffs in each of his first six full seasons.