Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry Expected to Miss 'a Few Weeks' with Shoulder Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss "a few weeks" after suffering a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Curry suffered a labral injury and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Curry suffered the shoulder injury while trying to make a play defensively:

The guard was ruled out for the rest of the game and underwent an MRI on Thursday.

Despite minor knee and ankle issues this year, Curry has not missed more than one game in a row this season.

The Warriors will remain cautious with the superstar, who has often missed long stretches due to injury in his career. He missed the final three weeks of the regular season last year after suffering a foot injury, while a broken hand cost him all but five games in 2019-20.

Another long-term injury could be especially damaging for Golden State after an up-and-down start to the season. The team currently sits in 10th place in the West with a 14-15 record.

Curry remains productive individually, averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game this year.

The eight-time All-Star added his first Finals MVP award last season, and he is clearly not slowing down on the court. It makes him even more difficult to replace after an injury, but Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo should see increased responsibility going forward.