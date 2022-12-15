WWE Rumors: Shawn Michaels Spoke to Kevin Owens About Match After Watching Stone Cold

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has reportedly pitched having a match against retired Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Owens and Michaels had a discussion about it and Michaels told KO he would be "lying if he didn't think about doing another match." At the same time, Michaels reportedly told Owens he "doesn't think he should" wrestle again.

Owens drew one of the biggest stars in wrestling history out of retirement earlier this year when Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin faced him in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

Before that, Austin had not had a match in 19 years, as his retirement match came against The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

Owens and Austin had a highly entertaining brawl that ended with an Austin win, and the live crowd in Arlington, Texas, went crazy for The Texas Rattlesnake.

Michaels witnessing Owens vs. Austin reportedly got him thinking about the possibility of having another match, but it doesn't appear as though anything is imminent on that front.

The Heartbreak Kid had his retirement match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, and while he remained retired for quite some time, he did come out of retirement for a tag team match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

Michaels teamed with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane, but it was largely a disaster, as Kane's mask fell off at one point and Triple H suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Per Fightful, Michaels has told people that the Crown Jewel match was the single biggest payday of his entire career.

Michaels is still very much around WWE and the product since he serves as the head of NXT, so it isn't outside the realm of possibility that he could wrestle again.

Owens would be an excellent opponent based on how well he handled Austin's return, but it is fair to wonder if the poor reception for his Crown Jewel match might prevent Michaels from making a second comeback.

