Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Notre Dame After Bowl Game

G Fiume/Getty Images

During the opening month of the 2022 season, it seemed like Notre Dame might be headed for a disastrous year. However, the Fighting Irish recovered well under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.

Notre Dame bounced back from an 0-2 start—including a miserable home letdown to Marshall—to finish 8-4. The team capped the campaign with a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

But now, changes are on the horizon.

Transfers will leave, along with graduating seniors and NFL-bound players. Transfers will arrive, as well as a star-filled 2023 recruiting class. Let's preview the turnover to expect in South Bend this offseason.