Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Notre Dame After Bowl Game

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Notre Dame After Bowl GameDecember 31, 2022
During the opening month of the 2022 season, it seemed like Notre Dame might be headed for a disastrous year. However, the Fighting Irish recovered well under first-year coach Marcus Freeman.
Notre Dame bounced back from an 0-2 start—including a miserable home letdown to Marshall—to finish 8-4. The team capped the campaign with a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.
But now, changes are on the horizon.
Transfers will leave, along with graduating seniors and NFL-bound players. Transfers will arrive, as well as a star-filled 2023 recruiting class. Let's preview the turnover to expect in South Bend this offseason.
Who's Leaving?
The Seniors
The eligibility pause in 2020 has thrown off academic years, so it's possible some seniors are back in 2023. However, key defenders Jayson Ademilola, corner TaRiq Bracy and safety Houston Griffith are among the known players out of eligibility, as well as wideout Avery Davis.
Defensive end Justin Ademilola, center Jarrett Patterson, safety DJ Brown and wide receiver Braden Lenzy could return for a sixth year but seem unlikely to exercise that option.
Drew Pyne, QB
In a surprising—not shocking—move, quarterback Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal after the regular season. He replaced an injured Tyler Buchner in Week 2 and had an adequate year, throwing for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns to six interceptions. Buchner's return may have ended up dropping Pyne, who chose Arizona State.
NFL Departures
The biggest names to know are edge-rusher Isaiah Foskey and tight end Michael Mayer. Foskey paced the Irish with 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, while Mayer racked up team-high totals of 67 receptions, 809 yards and nine touchdowns. Notre Dame will miss both players immensely, and safety Brandon Joseph may declare for the draft, too.
Who's Probably Staying?
The Running Backs
Although the hope of a breakout year for Chris Tyree went unrealized, sophomores Audric Estime and Logan Diggs emerged as quality backs. The latter two combined for 1,557 yards and 14 scores. Tyree is a versatile complement, but ND can build around Estime and Diggs as 2022 4-star Jadarian Price returns from an Achilles tear that sidelined him in 2023.
The Linebackers
Notre Dame's top three tacklers were junior linebackers. Barring a surprise, each one of JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser will return, too. Notre Dame has to replace much of the defensive line and secondary, so a steady linebacker corps will at least assist with the considerable transition to come.
Tyler Buchner, QB
The much-anticipated full-time starting debut for Tyler Buchner ended well short of a storybook tale. A highly coveted 4-star prospect in 2021, he held a gadget role as a true freshman before winning the job in 2022. However, a shoulder injury ended his season after two disappointing games. Buchner still won't have much experience to begin 2023, but his talent is tantalizing.
Who's on the Way?
Top-Rated Freshmen
Notre Dame has a pair of best-in-state prospects in Charles Jagusah and Drayk Bowen. Jagusah is the premier Illinois player, also ranking a class-high 49th nationally. Bowen, who starred on both sides of the ball in high school, topped the Indiana list and is ranked 96th.
Receiver Reinforcements, Part I
The worst offseason fear in 2022 proved true: Notre Dame simply did not have enough depth at receiver to compete at a high level. Mayer's departure creates an even greater need for impact players on the outside, but Virginia Tech transfer Kaleb Smith is an important start. He snared 37 passes for 674 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
Receiver Reinforcements, Part II
Additionally, the Irish added 4-star wideouts Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores during the early signing period. Interestingly enough, Notre Dame also picked up another Kaleb Smith at receiver. He's a 3-star prospect who landed a late offer from the Irish, decommitted from Texas Tech and signed with ND.