Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi World Cup Final Matchup Hyped by Twitter After France Win

Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé's France will go toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final after the defending World Champions beat Morocco 2-0 in Wednesday's hard-fought semi-final.

Flying left-back Theo Hernandez did brilliantly to give Didier Deschamps' side a fifth-minute lead, taking advantage of some uncharacteristically poor defending from the African side.

Morocco, undoubtedly the story of the tournament after a fairy tale run, had three injury worries heading into the tie. Key defenders Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saïss and Noussair Mazraoui were all struggling but named in the starting lineup.

Coach Walid Regragui's game plan was thrown out of the window before kick-off, though, as Aguerd was pulled moments before the game began. Saïss limped through 20 minutes before being subbed and Mazraoui was switched at halftime.

Morocco came out after the break in typically impressive fashion, forcing France into desperate defending on multiple occasions. Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi tormented goalscorer Hernandez down the French left flank, while midfielders Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat once again put in exceptional shifts.

France have a real knack of winning matches they don't dominate, though, as we saw in the quarter-final victory over England. Deschamps pushed Mbappé central after subbing Olivier Giroud for Marcus Thuram, a tactical switch that suddenly saw the tournament's joint-top scorer receiving more of the ball in dangerous areas.

This proved fatal to Morocco's chances just seconds after Deschamps brought on Randal Kolo Muani for Ousmane Dembélé. Mbappé's brilliant footwork ended with the ball trickling to Kolo Muani, who duly tapped it in for 2-0.

The result sets up a dream final for neutrals: Messi vs. Mbappé for the biggest prize in football. Twitter, understandably, was more than a little excited.

Mbappé has the opportunity to secure a second successive World Cup at age 23. Standing in his way is arguably the greatest player who has ever lived; one who is desperate to win the trophy for the first time.

Mbappé or Messi? Whatever your answer, do not miss it.