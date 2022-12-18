World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony Start Time, Live Stream and Latest Rumors

Xu Zijian/Xinhua via Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is here, with Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Kylian Mbappé-led France set to meet at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday to see who will be crowned champion.

The World Cup final is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, but first, fans will be treated to a World Cup closing ceremony, which is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. ET. Both the game and the closing ceremony can be watched on Fox and streamed on Fox Sports.

As is customary with the World Cup closing ceremony, organizers have kept details of the event under wraps. However, we do have some details about the artists who will be performing.

Afrobeat musician Davido will headline the event, FIFA confirmed. He will perform "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)," which is one of the songs featured on the 2022 World Cup soundtrack. Trinidad Cardona and Aisha are also featured on the track, and Aisha will perform alongside Davido at Lusail Stadium.

Award-winning Puerto Rican artist Ozuna and Congolese-French rapper Gims are also expected to perform their song "Arhbo," which is featured on the 2022 World Cup soundtrack. It was a Billboard top-10 hit.

In addition, Indian actress, singer and dancer Nora Fatehi is expected to perform alongside Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal. They will be performing her song "Light The Sky," which is also featured on the 2022 World Cup soundtrack.

With a diverse set of artists set to perform, the closing ceremony should be one to remember, followed by an even more memorable clash between two of the world's best teams.