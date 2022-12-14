2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Semi-finals

1 of 5

Lionel Messi put on a stunning performance in the 3-0 destruction of Croatia on Tuesday; his penalty got Argentina rolling, and his assist for the third nearly reached Jérôme Boateng levels of embarrassment for Joško Gvardiol, who was in shambles before Messi set up Julián Álvarez for the tap-in.

The synergy between the two is rapidly improving. Álvarez makes smart runs and is willing to hassle the opposition more than any other forward in Argentina's squad, a trait that is opening greater room for Messi to operate. He also has a knack for forcing his marker to commit, as we saw when the Manchester City man coaxed Dominik Livaković into conceding the penalty after half an hour.

Álvarez's run for the second goal was borne by great energy and desire to see Argentina get over the line. He had no right to break forward from Croatia's corner like he did, and although he was fortunate the ball bounced back to him en route to goal, the ripple of the net was fully deserved.

This eagerness is the perfect tonic for where Messi is at in his career. The 35-year-old doesn't dribble as explosively and often as he used to. That's fine, as Álvarez's continual buzzing across the forward line allows Messi to spring into life with devastating impact at key moments.

The little shimmy and change of direction that shrugged off Gvardiol is evidence of a man who is confident Álvarez will be in the box to finish off his hard work.

Credit must also go to manager Lionel Scaloni, whose decision to drop Lautaro Martinez after the group-stage loss to Saudi Arabia was a brave one. The Inter striker has had a stinker of a tournament, but let's not forget he averages close to a goal per game for his country. Scaloni, like his team, has felt his way into this tournament with decisive moves that have paid dividends.

Both Messi and Álvarez will need to be on top form to beat France/Morocco in the final. There's a chance it could be their last game together, should Leo retire after either potential result. For now, this partnership is the driving force behind Argentina's remarkable turnaround.