The WWE NXT Stars Who Made the Biggest Leap in 2022December 14, 2022
The WWE NXT Stars Who Made the Biggest Leap in 2022
NXT may be WWE's developmental brand, and its reliance on over-the-top characters at times may not be for everyone, but there is no denying that the stars of WWE's tomorrow are forged in the rings of the black and gold brand.
In 2022, several competitors made major jumps that not only have some thinking about the future but also the now.
Breakout performances by the likes of Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller have elevated the significance of the brand while the career best of a veteran performer established it as a place main roster stars can go to rehabilitate.
As the year comes to an end, enjoy this look at the six stars who really upped their game and used NXT as their stage to do so.
6. Cora Jade
Cora Jade arrived on the NXT scene as a somewhat timid babyface, with a skateboard and backward cap, and never really appeared to be comfortable in that role. A heel turn over the summer and a feud with Roxanne Perez helped Jade shed that timidity and become a star in the making.
As a vindictive villainess, looking to make her former friend and partner's life a living hell. She may have lost both major matches to Perez, but she remains poised to become the top threat to her newly established title reign.
Jade is one of the better young wrestlers between the ropes, has a great look and is finding herself as a character. Perez may be the central focus of the creative team, but a babyface is only as good as the heel they are working with and Perez has a solid one in Jade, not to mention the backstory that already exists.
It will be interesting to see if she has a chance to thrive on Tuesday nights before she is called up to the main roster because that jump will absolutely happen at some point in the next year to 18 months.
5. Wes Lee
Wes Lee was in an unenviable position in April with the release of former tag team partner Nash Carter. He was on an island, a tag team specialist with no one by his side. Instead of wallowing in misery, he focused on bettering himself as a competitor, cut some phenomenal promos, and positioned himself to become one of the breakout stars of NXT in 2022.
A feat he accomplished.
Lee captured the NXT North American Championship, paying off a story arc that began last summer and culminated in him beating Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Von Wagner and Nathan Frazier in a Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc this past October.
Lee is a consummate babyface, a guy who can generate emotion on the mic and dazzle with his work between the ropes. He sells a ton for his opponents before making that electric babyface comeback and wowing fans with his raw athleticism.
His ring work is that of a timeless performer, someone who could have excelled 20 years ago or now, but would always be over with the crowd because of his ability to connect with them.
That bodes well for him, both as he continues his career on Tuesday nights while also looking forward to the ultimate prize: a run on the WWE main roster.
4. Carmelo Hayes
Carmelo Hayes may be the best worker in all of NXT right now. A dynamic, charismatic, entertaining competitor who knows he is damn good and does not hesitate to show it, he is that guy and the future of WWE.
He has racked up more losses than he should have here in 2022, but he has remained at the forefront of NXT programming, thanks to show-stealing matches and great promos. On the heels of NXT Deadline, he appears poised for a television program with Axiom. If the skills of those two are any indication, fans are about to be in store for some hellishly fun and explosive matches.
But that would not be anything new for Hayes, who has established himself as one of the best, most influential young workers in the business. Hopefully, the new year brings a world title program with Breakker, Waller or anyone else who may hold the gold when it is his time.
Otherwise, Shawn Michaels and Triple H should work together to devise a plan to get him on the main roster shows as soon as possible because him and Trick Williams are ready for that primetime spotlight.
3. Mandy Rose
It may seem somewhat strange for a woman who held the NXT Women's Championship for the entire last year to be on a list of Superstars who made the biggest leap but when looking at her run of title defenses and the quality of the matches she had with everyone from Meiko Satomura to the aforementioned Perez, it is impossible to deny the jump in the quality of her in-ring performances.
Some will argue that with stronger opponents comes better matches, but Rose was working alongside Paige, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others on the main roster. She was likely unfazed working with someone like Satomura, even if the Japanese competitor is a legendary wrestler.
It is the growth of Rose as a performer herself that helped fuel those matches to the quality they achieved and highlighted that yes, she is the leader of Toxic Attraction and has been positioned in a favorable spot, but she took it seriously and put in the work to better herself and reflect the trust management has in her.
So much of her on-screen persona was related to her status as champion that it will be interesting to see where Rose goes from here. Is she going to predictably pursue a rematch with Perez, presumably at New Year's Evil, or will Rose and partners Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne potentially make the jump to the main roster?
There has been no indication either way but one thing is for certain: the Mandy Rose we saw in 2022 is her best version yet and she is likely just getting started.
2. Grayson Waller
Grayson Waller emerged from a pack of young stars to become a genuine main event competitor by the end of 2022, a testament to his natural charisma and in-ring work.
He has connected with audiences, who loathe him, as the egotistical jerk who sees bright lights, fame and fortune for himself by way of the NXT Championship and will have a chance to win it, and more social media followers, as he challenges Bron Breakker at NXT's New Year's Evil special.
It would seem as though it is too early to put the title on Waller but given how quickly management moved with Perez, and the lack of other genuine challengers waiting in the wings to dethrone Breakker, Waller might be the guy to usher in a new era of the black and gold brand.
That is hardly a bad thing as a centerpiece heel that babyfaces chase has always been an effective formula in the world of professional wrestling and Waller is the type of bad guy who can get under the audience's skin and make them want to see him beaten.
1. Roxanne Perez
Roxanne Perez signed with WWE in March of 2022 as part of its Performance Center recruitment class. As of the December 13 episode of NXT, she is the new women's champion, dethroning Mandy Rose and ending her 413-day reign.
It has been a whirlwind for the young star, who exploded onto the scene, had a feud with Cora Jade (more on her in a bit) and is now the top competitor in a highly competitive women's division.
What's more, her stock appears to be on the incline, with more room for growth and advancement.
Given how quickly she rose up the ranks to become one of the top babyfaces in all of NXT, it would not be surprising if she is on the main roster, battling the women who came before her, on Raw or SmackDown every week.
A former Ring of Honor Women's champion as well, Perez has accomplished what many women would dream of, and at age 21. The sky very much appears to be the limit for the Booker T-trained competitor.
Expect to see more, and better, from The Prodigy well into the future.