The WWE NXT Stars Who Made the Biggest Leap in 2022

It may seem somewhat strange for a woman who held the NXT Women's Championship for the entire last year to be on a list of Superstars who made the biggest leap but when looking at her run of title defenses and the quality of the matches she had with everyone from Meiko Satomura to the aforementioned Perez, it is impossible to deny the jump in the quality of her in-ring performances.

Some will argue that with stronger opponents comes better matches, but Rose was working alongside Paige, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and others on the main roster. She was likely unfazed working with someone like Satomura, even if the Japanese competitor is a legendary wrestler.

It is the growth of Rose as a performer herself that helped fuel those matches to the quality they achieved and highlighted that yes, she is the leader of Toxic Attraction and has been positioned in a favorable spot, but she took it seriously and put in the work to better herself and reflect the trust management has in her.

So much of her on-screen persona was related to her status as champion that it will be interesting to see where Rose goes from here. Is she going to predictably pursue a rematch with Perez, presumably at New Year's Evil, or will Rose and partners Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne potentially make the jump to the main roster?

There has been no indication either way but one thing is for certain: the Mandy Rose we saw in 2022 is her best version yet and she is likely just getting started.