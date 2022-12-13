Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros.

The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

In 2022, Murphy racked up 40 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for a Tigers team that went 11-2. The native of Marietta, Georgia, ends his career at Clemson with 116 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and five pass deflections.

B/R's NFL Scouting Department named him as the most versatile edge-rusher in this year's class. Thamel noted, "Murphy is an end who is best suited for a 4-3 scheme, and he's expected to bring elite speed to that position." Murphy expressed confidence that his unique combination of skills will translate to the next level.

"There's that speed combined with very good strength in my long arm move," he said. "Just those two things, being able to be a very fast defensive end and a speed rusher that's very powerful at the same time. Having offensive linemen thinking about those two things that are polar opposites."

In his latest mock draft, ESPN draft expert Todd McShay predicted Murphy would be selected 14th overall by the Green Bay Packers. Murphy told Thamel that whichever team lands him will get "really just a very elite player, honestly. The sky is the limit. The harder I work, the better player I know I can be."

Murphy will be the latest in a long line of Clemson defensive linemen to be drafted in the first round, joining the likes of Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.