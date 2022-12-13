Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young Top Rankings

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will Anderson Jr. remains the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Todd McShay.

The Alabama pass-rusher made the Associated Press All-America First Team for the second straight year after tallying 10 sacks this season, and he should hear his name called early in the upcoming draft.

Crimson Tide teammate Bryce Young is also a contender to go No. 1 overall as McShay's top quarterback available.

Here is the top of McShay's big board heading into bowl season.

1. Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

4. Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

5. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

7. Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

8. Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

9. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

10. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Quarterback rankings will see significant debate leading up to the draft, but McShay sees Young as the top player at the position and the second-best player in the class.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner's numbers declined this season, although he remained productive with 3,007 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

He stays ahead of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, who dropped two spots in McShay's overall rankings.

Stroud has 37 touchdowns with only six interceptions this year, but he struggled in his last game against Michigan's elite defense with two picks in a 45-23 loss. The pressure is on him to improve his play in the College Football Playoff against Georgia.

Kentucky's Will Levis remains the third quarterback on the board (13th overall) while Florida's Anthony Richardson is fourth (32nd overall). Neither player had a great year by the numbers, but both display traits that impress NFL scouts.

McShay's rankings differ significantly from those of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who lists Levis as the top quarterback in the class and No. 3 overall.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranks Levis fourth among quarterbacks behind Young, Stroud and Richardson.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson also rose on McShay's big board, climbing from eighth to sixth overall. Though teams might not prioritize running backs in the draft, Robinson is hard to ignore after totaling 1,580 rushing yards, 314 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.