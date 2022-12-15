Fresh Trade Target List for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The NBA trade market is open for business.

While teams weren't restricted from wheeling and dealing before, the arrival of Dec. 15 carries significance on multiple fronts. It not only means that most players who signed deals this offseason are now trade-eligible, but it also means enough time has passed for franchises to be able to assess what their teams can accomplish.

As clubs continue to fall clearly into the buckets of buyers and sellers, trade activity could roar to life sooner than later.

Before that happens, though, teams need to carefully plot their shopping lists and determine who or what exactly they need to add—both for this season and beyond. We've taken the liberty of drafting those lists for them by identifying clear areas of need and spotlighting a few players (or assets) who can check those boxes.

