Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony's Game Attended by LeBron, Carmelo and Host of Celebs

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

The stars were out Monday night in Chatsworth, California, when Bronny James and Sierra Canyon faced Kiyan Anthony and Christ the King in the Geico High School Showcase on ESPN.

James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend LeBron James, while Anthony is the son of longtime NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and both fathers were on hand to support their sons Monday.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, several other current and former NBA players, as well as celebrities were also on hand for the game.

Former NBA players Kenyon Martin, Nick Young and John Lucas III were all present, as were current Lakers Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider. Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen also attended the game since his son, Justin Pippen, plays for Sierra Canyon.

Other notable people at the game were Kim and Khloe Kardashian, radio host Big Boy, Basketball Wives star Laura Govan and Natalia Bryant, who is the oldest daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

ESPN caught up with Carmelo during the game, and he discussed what it meant for him and LeBron to watch their sons play against each other:

LeBron and Melo are longtime rivals on the court, but also longtime friends off of it. They were two of the top three picks in the 2003 NBA draft and went on to face each other many times over the course of nearly 20 years.

They were also teammates for the United States at the Olympics on three occasions, winning two gold medals and one bronze together. Also, they were teammates in the NBA for the first time last season when they both played for the Lakers.

Bronny and Sierra Canyon came out on top Monday, as Bronny finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 62-51 win. Kiyan finished with eight points in Christ the King's loss.

Sierra Canyon was ranked 25th in the nation compared to Christ the King's ranking of No. 22, but Bronny's squad figures to move up after improving to 7-1 on the year.