Report: Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. It was another difficult break in a season that has been filled with them for the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old is one of the league's best dual-threat playmakers at quarterback when healthy and has an Offensive Rookie of the Year and two Pro Bowl selections on his resume.

The Oklahoma product has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 418 yards and three scores on the ground in 11 games this season.

Colt McCoy entered the game against the Patriots after Murray exited and figures to be the Cardinals' quarterback while the starter is sidelined. He is best known for his collegiate career at Texas, but he is an experienced backup who can keep the offense afloat if needed.

The 36-year-old has played for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington, New York Giants and Cardinals during a career that started in 2010.