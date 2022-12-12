Kevin Durant Donates $500K to Renovate HBCU Bowie State's Basketball Gym

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation pledged $500,000 toward Bowie State athletics.

"We're grateful for the resources that Kevin Durant and his family foundation have generously donated to Bowie State University to advance student success in achieving their academic goals," said Bowie State president Aminta Breaux. "His contributions will go a long way towards updating our facilities and ensure a top-tier athletic experience for all of our students."

Part of the donation will go toward installing a new basketball court at A.C. Jordan Arena and expanding the venue's capacity. A portion of the money is also earmarked for "financial support for men's and women's basketball and university athletics programs."

The Bulldogs men's basketball team has gotten off to a 2-9 start in 2022-23, while the women's team improved to 4-4 with its most recent win over Wilmington University.

Bowie State is the oldest historically Black college or university in Maryland, and its campus in Prince George's County isn't far from Durant's hometown of Washington, D.C.