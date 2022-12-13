10 NBA Players Who Should Move to the Bench ASAP

1 of 10

Rob Carr/Getty Images

If the Wizards were simply playing for the future, then it would make sense to let Avdija loose and live with his growing pains. Of course, if that were the case, they would have never forked over a quarter-billion dollars to Bradley Beal this summer nor surrounded him with pricey, win-now support players like Kristaps Porziņģis or Kyle Kuzma.

Since Washington has designs on winning sooner than later, it should limit Avdija's exposure or hand over his starting spot to a more consistent contributor.

Avdija occasionally intrigues with his defensive versatility and playmaking, but he doesn't make a major impact on either front. He doesn't crack the top 100 in Defensive RAPTOR metric (tied for 119th), and his assist-to-turnover ratio is less than two-to-one (2.6 and 1.4 per game, respectively).

If Washington wants defense and playmaking, it could turn to Delon Wright once he's ready to return from injury. If it wants spacing, then Corey Kispert can get the nod. If the Wizards simply seek more scoring, it could promote Rui Hachimura or even Will Barton, who's had a rough go so far this season but has a long track record as a fiery scorer and shooter.

