Tyler Herro, Heat Agree to 4-Year, $130M Contract Extension Ahead of 2022 Season

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tyler Herro is sticking with the Miami Heat for the foreseeable future.

The young sharpshooter agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract extension Sunday:

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Herro's fourth in the league, he was eligible to sign a designated rookie scale extension for five years and $186 million.

Given that Herro was voted the Sixth Man of the Year for the 2021-22 season after averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 39.9 percent from three, it always seemed likely he'd get that bag, or at least close to it.

Not bad for the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

As a rookie, Herro was one of the key pieces for the Heat in the 2019-20 bubble playoffs, averaging 16 points per game as Miami reached the NBA Finals, where they lost to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers.

While he was solid in the 2020-21 campaign (15.1 PPG), he took another big step this past season, serving as instant offense off the bench for the Heat.

"We trust in him a lot," Jimmy Butler told ESPN's Israel Gutierrez in April while speaking about Herro. "Obviously he has the ball a lot of the time, and obviously when someone does have the ball that much, you trust in them to take the right shots, which he does, and get everybody involved, which he does. But he's grown since he came into the league. He's going to continue to do that."

The Heat's core is a tale of two age brackets. There is the older, veteran bunch—Butler and Kyle Lowry are 33 and 36, respectively—and the younger duo of Bam Adebayo (25 years old) and Herro (22).

The latter two give the Heat a pair of excellent players to build around once the older core ages out, or they potentially give the organization the ammunition to trade for another superstar if the goal is solely short-term ring-chasing.

Given the financial commitment the Heat just made to Herro, however, it's clear they view him as a star in his own right (and he's now ineligible to be traded until Jan. 15 following his extension). After his fantastic 2021-22 season, he certainly looked the part.